FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is "fully committed" to reopening unemployment offices in Kentucky.
He says the state is facing challenges, however, and that if unemployment offices across the state were reopened, the rate at which unemployment claims are processed would slow down.
"Even with the same employees, the number of claims they process when they are in the office in Frankfort right now versus the number when they are doing in-person visits outside. And, it would reduce the speed at which right now, claims are being processed. With the amount of claims, we have to get to a steady point, before we can absorb that loss of productivity," Beshear said.
Beshear reiterated the same point from Monday's update, the state is seeing an "escalation" in the number of new COVID-19 cases. He says this is the third major escalation during the pandemic.
Beshear says the state can stop the escalation if people follow protocols. These protocols consist of wearing a mask and social distancing. He says recently, people have become reluctant to wear a mask.
He says because of this, the state is "re-upping" the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.
Kentucky saw 1,054 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.