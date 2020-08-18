FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that parents have decisions to make about sending their children back to school.
"I fully expect we are going back September 28," Beshear said.
"Parents have decisions to make in some places, options, even though some places they are not real options."
He used an example of a school that will be providing students with the option to use remote learning, if students do not feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction. But, says there are limitations like a lack of AP classes provided. This does not give students that qualify for AP classes the chance to take those classes online.
He added that parents need to have all the data that is out there to make decisions regarding their children's education.
Beshear also mentioned colleges and universities.
Just recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switched to remote-only learning after just one week of in-person learning.
He mentioned how Kentucky's colleges and universities will have to closely monitor COVID-19 and its transmission across campus, if they want to continue in-person instruction and not have to return to remote-only learning like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"After UNC's results, I am very concerned and I hope all of our colleges and universities are watching very closely," Beshear said.
"If there develops a problem, let's act, let's not wait too long, let's put our students first."
Beshear says he has confidence in Kentucky's colleges and universities to monitor the situation well.