FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions.
The request comes as the Democratic governor considers President Joe Biden’s request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses.
Beshear says he’s seeking details from the state Administrative Office of the Courts on how many Kentuckians could be eligible for state pardons for marijuana possession-only convictions.
The governor made the comments at his weekly news conference Thursday.
The request comes as Beshear continues weighing what executive actions he might be able to take to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.