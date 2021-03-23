FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law a bill aiming to protect the privacy of victims of violent crimes. The measure is named for the two 15-year-old Marshall County High School students killed when a classmate committed a mass shooting at the school in January 2018.
The Bailey Holt Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act was sponsored by Kentucky District 6 Rep. Chris Freeland, who represents Marshall County.
The bill, which is House Bill 273, prevents people from using open records requests to get photographs or videos showing the death, killing, rape, or sexual assault of a person.
The measure does allow some exceptions in which people can view those photos or videos on the premises of the public agency from which they were requested or at a mutually agreed upon location.
Exceptions include:
— When the victim, their immediate family or legal representative requests it.
— If the person or entity making the request is an involved insurance company or its representative, or the legal representative of someone involved in the criminal case.
— Any state agency or political subdivision investigating official misconduct.
— A legal representative of a person under investigation for the crime the images and videos show, or who has pleaded guilty or otherwise been convicted of that crime.
While the defendant's legal representative can view those images or videos, the defendant cannot, and neither can their family.
Signing the bill Tuesday afternoon, Beshear said it will protect victims of crime from re-victimization.
“I am committed to transparency in government, but we must not allow victims of traumatic events to be needlessly re-victimized by releasing this kind of material without their knowledge or consent,” Beshear said.
This bill is separate from a second open records act bill the governor vetoed Tuesday. That bill, Bill 312, limits open records access and protects state lawmakers from court appeals after they deny open records requests. Instead, a panel of legislators would decide on those appeals.
Click here for a full list of the 10 bills the governor signed and three bills he vetoed on Tuesday.
Download the document below to read the Bailey Holt Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act in full.