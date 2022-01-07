FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation pushing back this year’s filing deadline for political candidates in Kentucky — a necessary step as lawmakers rush to finish redistricting.
The measure shifts the filing deadline to Jan. 25 for this year only.
Without the quick legislative action, the filing deadline would have been Friday — coming before the new legislative and congressional maps for Kentucky take effect. Lawmakers are hoping to wrap up redistricting work in a rare Saturday session by sending the measures to the governor.
The bill resetting this year’s filing deadline won final passage in the Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday — the third day of the 2022 legislative session.
Beshear signaled Thursday that he would act quickly on the measure, and the Democratic governor followed through by promptly signing it. Beshear told a news conference that “people need to have notice of what their districts are going to be.”
The bill carried an emergency clause, meaning it took effect after the governor’s signature.
In McCracken County, the filing date for candidates wanting to run for state, or local, office has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.