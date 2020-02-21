Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law a bill requiring police officers to carry guns when assigned to schools.
The Courier Journal reports that Beshear has signed Senate Bill 8 Friday afternoon.
The bill is a follow-up to the School Safety and Resiliency Act that was signed into law in March 2019.
The measure passed in the state House earlier this month in a 78-8 vote after clearing the state Senate in January in a 34-1 vote.
Senate Bill 8 will require all school resource officers in Kentucky to carry a gun, and that each school campus must be assigned at least one officer.