FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation to make insulin more affordable.
He said Monday the bill is a “game changer” for many people in a state with one of the nation’s highest diabetes rates. The measure will limit the cost of insulin to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians.
The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.
Insulin is used to keep people’s blood sugar at safe levels. Insulin varies by patient, as do costs depending on insurance coverage.
