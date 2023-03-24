FRANKFORT, KY — Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Friday signed two bills meant to bolster the state's recovery housing facilities and ease financial burden on individuals undergoing treatment for substance use disorder.
According to a release from the Governor's office, House Bill 248 sets requirements for certification, operation, and oversight to recovery housing. It also aims to make services more accessible.
"Our hope is potential barriers can be identified – like location, transportation and language services accommodations – and that programs can be created to overcome these obstacles and get more people the quality care they need,” Gov. Beshear explained in a statement included in the release.
Gene Detherage Jr, President of the Kentucky Recovery Housing Network, explained the importance of recovery housing in the treatment of substance use disorder, saying: "Recovery housing is a key building block to moving forward and empowering individuals to live full and productive lives which then go on to benefit every other life they touch.”
General Counsel and Vice President of Outreach and Development for Edgewater Recovery Center, Ashley Adkins, said in a statement included in the release that protecting access to quality mental health care and substance use treatment improves outcomes and constitutes "real progress toward saving the lives of our community members and loved ones.”
House Bill 128, which Beshear also signed Friday, seeks to "ensure direct payments from health insurance to the facilities providing care," the release explains.
Additionally, the governor's office provided information about some of the treatment resources available for Kentuckians who are ready to get help.
To speak with a on-on-one specialist who can connect you with treatment, call the KY Help Call Center at (833) 859-4357.
To find information about available space in treatment programs or local providers, click here.
According to the release, the Kentucky State Police run 16 posts across the state where those seeking addiction treatment can be paired up with an officer who can help them. The program is called the Angel Initiative and it is completely voluntary. Folks who choose to participate will not be arrested or charged with any violations, the release explains. For more information on the Angel Initiative, click here or download the PDF below.