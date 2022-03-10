FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear signed multiple bills into law Thursday, including a vehicle property tax rate freeze.
Kentucky vehicle valuations increased by 40% because of a spike in used car values caused by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a bill to change the valuation method for vehicles and grant tax refunds for overpayments that have already occurred because of the spike.
"It means no one will pay more this year than they did last year. It ensures that people are going to get a little bit of relief, more than $300 million going back to Kentucky taxpayers. We appreciate this legislation. It's going to help our folks," Beshear said before signing the bill into law.
Before the bill passed, Beshear signed an executive order to freeze vehicle property taxes and refund overpayments. Before signing the emergency bill into law Thursday, Beshear said his order allowed the state to "get a head start" on the vehicle property tax relief effort, and the legislative measure "codifies a step that Representative Santoro started even before we signed that executive order."
Rep. Sal Santoro of Boone County filed the bill in the state House. The representative joined the governor for the bill signing.
"This was one of the issues that when we came into session I was receiving a lot of calls from constituents that they were upset. Usually, the value of your car does not rise. Usually you buy it, and it stays steady and then drops. So this is really a relief for our families in Kentucky. And I had a lot of support on this, and I'm very glad it's being signed into law," Santoro said.
Beshear signed the bill during his weekly Team Kentucky update. The governor also signed other measures into law during the live briefing.
Those include
Senate Bill 30: This measure allows people to donate to an organ donor program while applying online or in person to renew their vehicle registration. It also allows people to express their willingness to be organ donors while registering their vehicles.
Senate Bill 38: This measure designates class A and B felony incest as a violent crime. "This will mean those who commit one of the most atrocious, heinous acts possible — one that steals individuals' not just childhood but their trust, and violates them in ways most of us could never comprehend — it makes sure that they are going to serve more of their sentences and it ensures that we are going to be treating what is an awful, awful crime as such," Beshear said.
The governor also signed a measure to add the Bowling Green chief of police to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
Download the document below to read the vehicle property tax relief bill, HB 6.