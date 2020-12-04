In a brief filed to the U.S. Supreme Court today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his executive order requiring private schools — alongside public schools — to temporarily suspend in-person classes because of the COVID-19 surge.
Beshear on Friday submitted to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh a response to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's request that the Supreme Court decide whether the governor can order religious private schools to halt in-person classes because of the pandemic.
A recent executive order the governor temporarily prohibits all public and private schools in the state from having in-person classes, as part of an attempt to reverse the rising tide of novel coronavirus disease cases across the commonwealth. Cameron joined a Kentucky Christian school's lawsuit claiming the order violated religious schools' First Amendment rights. On Nov. 25, a federal judge ruled in Cameron's favor, but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling.
In response, Cameron filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the high court to rule on the matter. Kavanaugh gave Beshear until Friday to file his response.
The governor's legal team submitted that response Friday, stressing that the order complies with the free exercise standard, because it applies evenly to both secular and religious schools, and that it is a necessary step in beating back the COVID-19 surge.
In part, the governor's legal team writes: "Confronting an airborne, infectious disease is a collective endeavor — COVID-19 cares little if a child attends a religious or secular school. The risks emanating from in-person instruction at K-12 schools are unique and extend to students, staffs and their families; community members who interact with these individuals; and those who are unable to obtain treatment for other illnesses because hospitals have curtailed procedures or closed operating rooms."
In a statement released via social media Friday evening, the governor says Kentucky is in the middle of "a deadly third wave of the coronavirus."
"We have taken the necessary actions to slow the growth in cases and save the lives of our fellow Kentuckians," Beshear writes. "In the most recent executive order regarding schools, every school is treated equally and each is asked to do its part over a limited period of time to slow the spread of the virus. The effectiveness of these actions requires everyone to take part, and anyone or any entity that tries to be the exception lessens the effectiveness of the steps."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, along with 36 other Senate Republicans, filed their own brief to the Supreme Court in support of Cameron's lawsuit. Despite the Sixth Circuit's ruling that the order does not violate religious freedoms, the senators paint the executive order as "selective and overzealous targeting of religious institutions" in a news release Friday evening. Although K-12 schools both religious and public are mandated to close their doors in the executive order, the senators claim it's unfair to force religious K-12 schools to close while allowing preschools and colleges to remain open.
Read the governor's response submitted to the Supreme Court:
Read the Republican senators' brief in response to the executive order: