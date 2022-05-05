ASSOCIATED PRESS — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a new state law that gives Republican officials the power to appoint most members to an ethics commission.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s suit was filed Thursday. It warns that the reconstituted membership on the Executive Branch Ethics Commission could launch politically based investigations.
The suit claims the measure, House Bill 334, violates Kentucky’s constitution. It’s the latest in a series of legal fights over Republican-backed laws that would weaken the Democratic governor’s executive authority.
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday called the new ethics commission-related law a “good-government measure” and said it passes constitutional muster. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams said it prevents a governor from “stacking the ethics commission with his cronies.”
