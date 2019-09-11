PADUCAH — In less than two months you'll be heading to the polls to decide who the next governor of Kentucky will be.
This week, Democratic candidate Andy Beshear is campaigning in west Kentucky. He stopped by Local 6 Wednesday to talk about some issues he's running on.
One of them is teacher pay; the other is student loan forgiveness. Beshear says if elected he will raise teacher pay across the board by $2,000 and also help pay for teachers' student loan debt.
When asked how he plans to pay for that, the candidate said "We can include this in our budget too. At the end of the day, our budget that we put out is a values document, and we fund what we value the most. I'm a product of Kentucky education. I announced my campaign in front of Paducah Tilghman here in western Kentucky, and one of the first investments we are going to make in our budget is our teachers and making sure they are paid what they are worth."
Beshear also talked about his plan to fund the state pension system by legalizing gambling in Kentucky.
We reached out to Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign for an interview, but he was not available due to scheduling.