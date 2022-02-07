FRANKFORT, KY — The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has paid more than $2.5 million in assistance to tornado survivors so far, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
That includes more than $1.2 million in payments to 425 uninsured homeowners and more than $559,000 in payments to 693 uninsured renters impacted by the December tornado outbreak.
Additionally, funeral expense payments have gone out to the families of the 77 Kentuckians who died because of the storms, totaling $770,000.
Beshear's office says more than than $43 million remains in the fund.
To be eligible for payments for uninsured homeowners and renters, Kentuckians must be registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The deadline for Kentuckians to register with FEMA is Feb. 11. That's this Friday.
Beshear also provided an update on the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, which aims to place families displaced by the storms in 200 travel trailers as a temporary housing solution until more permanent housing is available. Beshear said 15 families have been placed in campers so far, and three more will be placed this week.
"The program is now expanded beyond families with school-aged children who are sheltering outside their counties. Now it's families with children and/or elderly parents and their care, and they're being contacted by the Kentucky Emergency Management team," Beshear said. "One thing we're finding is a lot of families have found shelter and don't ultimately need the travel trailer, though I still believe that we will fill all that we have. We've just got to go through our list of priorities to make sure we don't leave a family of young children out that need to be closer to school."
Beshear said tornado survivors are asked to answer their phones if they receive a call from a Frankfort, Kentucky, number. That's the 502 area code.
As is the case for Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund payments to homeowners and renters, Kentuckians must be registered with FEMA to be eligible to be placed in a travel trailer.
Representatives at Disaster Recovery Center locations can help applicants through the process and with appeals if their claims are denied. For an up-to-date list of DRC locations, visit fema.gov/drc. People can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or by calling the helpline. The helpline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.