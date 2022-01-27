GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the first home being rebuilt in Mayfield by Homes and Hope for Kentucky.
The nonprofit has set a goal to build new homes for 100 families in the Graves County area affected by the Dec. 10 tornado and severe storms.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at a lot on North 6th Street, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.
Gov. Andy Beshear and other local leaders are expected to be in attendance.
So far, five applications for new homes have been approved, and more than 60 are in the approval process. The homes will be built at roughly $60,000 each and are only possible because of donations and volunteer labor.
Also on Friday, Beshear will hand over the keys to temporary travel trailers to provide "medium-term" housing to displaced families at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs and at a location in Mayfield. While in west Kentucky, Beshear will also join local leaders at the McCracken County Courthouse to announce funding for water and sewer project in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties.