MAYFIELD, KY — The Department of Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield was damaged during the tornado outbreak on Dec. 10.
Now, it's ready to reopen, and Gov. Andy Beshear will join state officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony there on Tuesday.
Beshear is set to appear alongside Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson, Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Vicki Reed and Mayfield Youth Development Center Superintendent Larry Jackson.
The ribbon cutting will be held at the development center's gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.
The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says youth development centers like the one in Mayfield are small, treatment-oriented facilities, and the young people placed there are typically between the ages of 14 and 18. KYDJJ says the programs include a six-hour school day, education alternatives for graduation or GEDs and vocational opportunities.
For more information, visit djj.ky.gov.