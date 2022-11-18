CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will join local leaders and state officials at a ceremony to honor the eight elementary schools in Christian County with the Purple Star Award.
The Purple Star Award acknowledges a school’s dedication to and support of military-connected youth.
The Kentucky Departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Behavioral Health review the applications twice a year—in the spring and fall. Purple Star awardees receive a display for their school along with statewide recognition for their achievement.
Eligible schools must designate a liaison at the school, host one annual military recognition event and post resources for military families on the school's website.
The ceremony will be at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Christian County Middle Schools Performing Arts Center at 215 Glass Ave. in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.