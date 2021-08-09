PADUCAH — Fighting the opioid epidemic is not just the right thing to do — the future of Kentucky is tied to it.
That was Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's message Monday in Paducah. The governor was in town to tour Lifeline Recovery Center and see firsthand the big changes that have happened there despite the pandemic.
"We not only survived during the pandemic, but thanks to donors and their support we thrived," Lifeline Executive Director Ashley Miller said. Miller, who is also a graduate of the program, addressed the crowd that included the governor.
The governor toured the campus, including two new men's dormitories. He also offered congratulations on important recent accreditation and licensing by the state.
Beshear, who sued opioid companies during his time as Kentucky's attorney general, said he backs Lifeline's mission, and he's not the only one.
"Our future here in Kentucky, the future of our economy and our potential, is all tied to getting people better — to getting them back with their families, and to getting them a really great job coming out of Lifeline," Beshear said.
Beshear said lifeline, which offers nine-months of medical and faith-based treatment, offers unique treatment locally for people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.
The governor also took to social media to tout Lifeline's work in the community.
"Winning the battle against the opioid crisis is a top priority for my administration. To do this, our people need services and support to help them overcome substance abuse disorder and re-enter society," the governor tweeted, adding. "Facilities like Lifeline Recovery in Paducah help make this possible. It was an honor to visit today and to discuss our continued efforts in helping our people overcome as we build a #BetterKy for all."
For more information about Lifeline Ministries, visit lifelinerecoverycenter.org.
