FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor is urging a grassroots approach to increasing the state's COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “person-to-person conversations” promoting the shots are crucial as the more infectious delta variant causes “concerning signs.” The Democratic governor continues to tout the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.
He spoke at an event celebrating a $60 million expansion at GE Appliances’ Louisville headquarters. Since ending almost all virus-related restrictions in June, Beshear has focused on the state’s economic rebound.
He has scheduled a news conference later Monday to discuss the delta variant. At GE, Beshear warned the “threat is still real.”
