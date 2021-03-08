FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky's Republican lawmakers to go bold in crafting a budget.
Beshear said Monday that the money is available to strengthen the state’s competitiveness as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have the dollars to invest,” Beshear said at a news conference. “Now is the time that we’re going to determine our post-COVID future, our role in the new economy. And we’ve got to be bold.”
The governor's pitch came as top lawmakers started a final push toward putting together a one-year spending plan to present to the GOP-dominated legislature.
Budget negotiators met Monday and are to resume public discussions Tuesday. Meanwhile, another infusion of federal aid is expected to flow to Kentucky as part of the COVID-19 aid package that congressional Democrats are poised to send to President Joe Biden.
