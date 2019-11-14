FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says it’s time for Kentuckians to come together now that his tough race against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has concluded.
Beshear thanked Bevin for his promise to ensure a smooth transition after the incumbent governor conceded to his archrival Thursday.
Beshear said he’s ready to help build the “next chapter” of Kentucky’s future. He mentioned public education, health care, jobs and pensions as core issues.
The Democratic governor-elect spoke at the headquarters of the Kentucky Education Association. Beshear received strong campaign support from teachers, who rallied against pension and education proposals backed by Bevin.