FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would allow lawyers to carry concealed weapons anywhere in Kentucky, including courtrooms.
The governor said Monday the measure could spark dangerous situations in courtrooms.
Beshear says he heard from judges, prosecutors and the state Fraternal Order of Police urging him to issue the veto.
The proposal was attached as an amendment to an unrelated bill by the Senate.
The bill's passage in the GOP-led legislature came in the final hectic days before lawmakers took their “veto period’” break.
Lawmakers will be able to take up veto override efforts when they reconvene Wednesday.