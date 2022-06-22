MARION, KY — As efforts continue to combat the city's ongoing water crisis, Marion, Kentucky, officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Wednesday.
The city says officials toured Lake George and Old City Lake. The city's water woes began when the city was forced to drain Lake George because of a levee breach. The lake was the city's main source of water.
During the tour, the city says City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation with the governor and members of his cabinet and the steps that have been taken so far as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the water crisis.
The governor shared a photo from his visit to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
"Today I visited Marion, just days after declaring a state of emergency for the city due to a water shortage," Beshear said in a tweet. "We're delivering bottled water, seeking alternative water sources and working with @KentuckyEM, @kentuckyguard, local leaders and residents to find solutions."
"Our number one priority is to keep Kentuckians living in this area safe and healthy. We will get through this together," Beshear said in another tweet.
In a news release sent Wednesday evening, the city says "early reports indicate" that water will be taken from the Cumberland River to Marion's water plant to begin treatment to be used as a temporary water source for the town.
Additionally, the National Guard will begin distributions of bottled water Marion residents can use for drinking and cooking starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the old National Guard Armory at 131 Rochester Ave.
The city says residents will need to show their driver's license or other photo ID to pick up water.
As Local 6 reported Tuesday, the city has released a schedule for when residents can pick up bottled water. The schedule is based on residents' last names.
Marion water pickup schedule:
- People with last names beginning with A through G will be able to pick up water from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.
- Those with last names beginning with H though L will be able to pick up water during the same time frame on Friday, June 24.
- People with last names beginning with M through R will be able to pick up water during those hours on Monday, June 27.
- Residents with last names beginning with S through Z will be able to pick up water during those hours on Tuesday, June 28.
The city says people who need to make special arrangements to get their water due to health or transportation issues should call City Hall at 270-965-2266.