MAYFIELD, KY — Governor Andy Beshear visited Mayfield, Kentucky Wednesday, where he joined local officials in dedicating six new homes to survivors of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
The homes were built by the nonprofit organization The Hope Initiative, Beshear's office explains in a Wednesday release, and funded partially by the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Beshear also announced a new partnership with the nonprofit would provide 24 additional homes to tornado survivors in Mayfield.
$2.4 million from the West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be used for purchasing building materials, the release explained.
Over 150,000 individuals and businesses have received assistance from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, Beshear's office says, which has reportedly raised over $52 million since its creation.
These funds have been used to help with funeral expenses, supplement FEMA assistance, help local farmers, and more.
“As I’ve said from day one, we will be with this community until every structure and every life is rebuilt,” Governor Beshear said in a statement included in the release.
“This project gives more Mayfield families who had to leave the area an opportunity to move back home.”
Citizens who qualify for the Hope Initiative's Build Hope program are offered "an affordable pathway to homeownership," the release explains. They receive financial management and life skills training alongside their new house. And house payments are calculated based on the average cost of building the home, the release explains, which is reportedly about $75 per square foot.
According to the release, the Hope Initiative has nine homes under construction and is developing a neighborhood for 16 more.
