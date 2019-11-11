FRANKFORT, KY— Veterans Day is meant to honor the heroes who served, but some scammers are targeting these veterans and their families.
Governor-elect and Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued a scam alert to warn veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, and military families.
Beshear says the warning is necessary because a recent AARP study shows veterans are more often targeted by scammers and con-artists than non-veterans.
According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 300,000 in Kentucky who could be targeted by these scams.
Some of the most common scams targeting veterans are charitable donations, military discounts and free programs and U.S. soldier impersonation.
To avoid being scammed remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Do research on an organization before donating it, sometimes scammers will go as far as creating fake social media. Never make a donation through gift cards, cash, or wiring money, these are not traceable transactions.
You can verify a charitable organization at CharityNavigator.org.
For a complete list of the top-10 veteran-specific scams and information on how to avoid them visit, ag.ky.gov/veterans. To report a scam, contact the Attorney General’s Office at 888-432-9257 and file a complaint online.