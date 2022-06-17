Andy Beshear.jpg
MGN Commonwealth of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY — On Friday, Governor Beshear announced that his newly formed Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee will hold a special zoom meeting at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 20.

Community members will be able to watch the meeting live using this link

The full agenda for the meeting is listed below. 

  1. Welcome – Committee Co-Chairs, Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet Ray Perry
  2. Introduction of Committee Members – Secretary Ray Perry
  3. Overview of Responsibilities – Secretary Kerry Harvey
  4. Discussion of Town Hall Meetings Schedule – Secretary Ray Perry
  5. Other Upcoming Events of Interest – Secretary Ray Perry
  6. Additional matters of interest – Secretary Kerry Harvey
  7. Adjournment

To learn more about the committee and submit feedback, you can visit their website here