FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear provided information on cooling centers, FEMA assistance, shelters, fatalities, and other types of assistance in his update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding this morning.
Fatalities and honoring those lost
Beshear reported that, so far, a total of 37 Kentuckians in five counties have been lost to the catastrophic flooding. Two were from Clay, 17 in Knott (13 adults and 4 children), three in Letcher, and seven in Perry.
The Governor also explained if you would like to report someone missing, make sure you're contacting the Kentucky State Police post associated with your county.
He also encouraged Kentuckians to light homes and businesses in green- the color of compassion.
Many people will remember, Beshear started this practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to honor those who have been lost. According to Beshear,
Flags have also been lowered to half-staff in honor of our lost neighbors, for a time-period of one week.
The flag order applied to all state office buildings, but Beshear encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations to participate.
Cooling Centers
Beshear announced eight cooling centers are opening in Eastern Kentucky after last week's flooding. While rain is not a huge concern this week, temperatures of 100 degrees or more are forecast for the next few days in some areas.
Beshear encouraged those without power, especially seniors and children, to take advantage of the cooling centers, saying:
Cooling Center Locations
|County
|Location
|Address
|Breathitt County
|Breathitt Library
|1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
|Floyd County
|Floyd Community Center
|7199 KY-80, Langley
|Johnson County
|City of Paintsville Recreation Center
|232 Preston St., Paintsville
|Knott County
|Knott County Sportsplex
|450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
|Letcher County
|Letcher County Central High School
|435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
|Perry County
|Perry County Community Center
|354 Perry Park, Hazard
|Pike County
|Valley Elementary School
|162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
|Wolfe County
|Senior Center
|76 Marion St., Campton
Emergency Shelters
Currently, there are 11 emergency shelters, assisting a total of 429 people. People are also being temporarily housed at these Kentucky State Parks: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Paintsville State Park, Pine Mountain State Resort Park, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.
FEMA Assistance
Beshear announced the following counties are now eligible for Individual Assistance through FEMA: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike.
Homeowners and renters affected by the July 26 flooding can apply for disaster assistance online here or by calling (800) 621-3362.
He also announced Mobile Registration Centers will operate in Knott, Breathitt, Letcher, Clay, and Perry counties, allowing eligible Kentuckians to sign up for Individual Assistance.
There are travel trailers available for occupation in Jenny Wiley State Park, Knott County Sportsplex, and Carr Creek in Knott County.
Mobile Registration Center Locations
|County
|Location
|Breathitt County
|421 Jett Drive Jackson, KY 41339
|Clay County
|Clay Community Center
|Knott County
|Knott County Sportsplex
|Letcher County
|Letcher County Recreation Center
|Perry County
|Hazard Community and Technical College
Registration centers will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily and FEMA representatives will be on site to assist with applications and provide resources.
In order to apply for assistance, you should have the following information readily available:
- Contact Information: This includes a phone number, your address at the time of the disaster, the address where you are now staying, and your social security number
- A general list of damages and losses
- Banking information (if you prefer direct-deposit)
- The policy number or agent and company name of your insurance (if you were insured)
Sales Tax Refunds
Kentuckians in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties are eligible to request a refund of Kentucky sales tax paid on the purchase of building materials permanently installed in the repair or replacement of flood-damaged structures.
Residents can claim the tax refund for up to three years after the disaster declaration, and can receive a refund of up to $6,000.
Donations
The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has been created to help Kentuckians impacted by flooding. All donations to the fund are tax deductible. To donate, click here.
An extensive list of flood-related resources can be found here.