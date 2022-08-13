MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- What is more relaxing than cuddling a cute dog or puppy, especially at the end of a long school or work week? The McCracken County Humane Society now wants to bring adoptable animals to you. They call it 'Best Friend Friday' and say it is a win-win for people and pets.
"It is a sense of relief, a sense of peace," said Kaitlyn Kelley who manages the Best Friend Friday program. "It can be a school or business, anything if you want us we will come to you," she said.
All you have to do is contact the shelter to set up a time and workers and volunteers will bring furry bundles of cuteness to you.
"We just want to get our presence out there more and we know we've seen that these kids love it when we come in with our dogs to see them. Employees love it too. Our employees love it. On any given day you can catch any of our employees sitting in a kennel with the dog and it's therapeutic for us as well ultimately," said Kelley.
Kelley says it helps get the animals seen and socialized as well.
"Right now we're sticking with puppies and dogs," said Kelley. "We're grateful grateful that people are so accepting of us and our animals."
Kelley says one of her favorite things to do during Best Friend Friday is have the kids read to the animals.
"It's soothing for animals and people," she said. "I know that I've been to the schools and I see how the kids react when we bring a puppy in and they're so excited, it's like the highlight of their morning. I really hope I get a bunch of teachers reaching out. I can make it happen."
Kelley says they'll bring the most loving adoptable animals. You could meet your next forever friend.
"This is the best way to get unconditional love because they're not going to turn you away," said Kelley.
Call the shelter at: 270-443-5923.
You can also email: info@mccrackenhumane.org
