PADUCAH — Author and Frey Farms owner Sarah Frey will be the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Jan. 28, the chamber recently announced.
Frey founded a multimillion-dollar business, Frey Farms, which is a Certified Woman Owned Business headquartered just outside Mount Vernon, Illinois. Her best-selling book "The Growing Season: How I Built a Life and Saved an American Farm," was published by Penguin Random House in 2020. The chamber says Fray is also the co-executive producer of a TV adaptation of her book, which is currently in development with ABC. In 2016, the New York Times described Frey as "the undisputed pumpkin queen of America," reporting that her business grows more carving pumpkins than anyone else in the country. Frey Farms also plants thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables across seven states.
During the Meeting and Business Celebration, the chamber will celebrate members' successes in 2021, honor award winners and celebrate Paducah-area businesses. This year's theme is "Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership." The chamber says it will share information about plans for the Leadership Center it is launching and recognize past board chairs.
The chamber says 2021 Board Chair Anton Reece, who is the president of West Kentucky Community & Technical College, will be recognized and ceremoniously pass the gavel to 2022 Board Chair Cory Hicks, the business services director of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. The 2021 and 2022 officers and Board Members will be recognized as well.
This year's Meeting and Business Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.
“We are excited for our Annual Meeting and Business Celebration to return to our traditional date of the last Friday night in January,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said in a statement. “It’s a quick turn-around from our 2021 Annual Meeting held in September, which was postponed due to the pandemic, but we are happy to be back on track again in 2022.”
Friday, Jan. 21, is the deadline for individual ticket sales for this event. Call the chamber at 270-443-1746 or visit paducahchamber.org for more details.