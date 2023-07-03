BROOKPORT, IL — One year and five months — that's how long members of Bethel AME Church in Brookport, Illinois, have been without a building to call their own.
The building caught fire back in February 2022. Members were responsible for paying in the insurance premium. However, the insurance money to rebuild sits in the hands of the church’s umbrella organization, the Fourth Episcopal District of the AME church in Chicago.
Members tell Local 6 they don't know where they are in the process of rebuilding the church. One member says they've been getting the run around from their parent organization about the plans for their church building.
The day Bethel AME Church caught fire, members watched as the building they once called home became nothing.
"Everybody was, they came here, and they just were touched by the spirit of God," says Gloria Shannon.
Shannon joined the church when she was around 9 years old.
"And I've been here ever since. I'm 73 years old," she says.
To her, Bethel AME is more than a church, and now after the fire she feels just as empty as the lot where the building once stood.
"I hate to look over here. It breaks my heart to look over here and not to see a building," says Shannon.
Her sister-in-law, Lucille, feels the same. She says after the past year she is waiting for the church to be rebuilt.
"It shouldn't have taken this long," says Lucille.
As the clerk of Bethel, Lucille called the Fourth Episcopal District in search of answers.
"More or less, it was like 'Why are you calling me? Why are you asking any questions? I got this,’" she says.
She says after the fire she thought the rebuilding process would be smooth, but instead she says the church members feel left in the dark.
"I've asked them once – Baldridge, the guy that's the insurance for the Fourth Episcopal District – ‘How much money did we get for the building? Do you know?’ We don't know yet," she says.
The sisters say they just want their church back so they can continue serving their mission.
For now, the church has been holding service at the Brookport Library. Local 6 tried to reach out to the Fourth Episcopal District for comment, but we didn't receive a response.