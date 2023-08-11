OBION COUNTY, TN — Flood recovery efforts in Obion County, Tennessee, are being handled by the Beulah Baptist Association Office in Union City, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce says.
The office is at 2126 West Reelfoot Ave. in Union City. It's serving as a hub where victims can go for assistance and where those who wish to help them can drop off donations and sign up to volunteer.
In an email sent Friday afternoon, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce says flood victims can fill out intake forms anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Beulah Baptist Association Office.
Information on resources can also be found at the chamber's website, at obioncounty.org/live/disaster-relief. The site includes the form to apply for Obion County Tornado Relief Funds and United Way Funds, as well as information on where to find paper forms and how to drop completed forms off at the Obion County Mayor's Office.
The site also has information on how to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; disaster relief loans from the Small Business Administration; churches where victims can pick up food, clothing and toiletries; shelter information and more.
Those who have questions about flood recovery can call the Beulah Baptist Association Office at 731-885-2151.