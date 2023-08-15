OBION COUNTY, TN — Meeting the immediate needs of local flood victims is the goal of Beulah Baptist Association in Obion County, Tennessee.
Beulah Baptist is documenting short-term needs, like food and clothes.
Organizers are also taking note of long-term needs, like help with reconstruction.
The flood relief headquarters saw 30 flood victims in the first two days of operation.
Since the flooding, they've received $23,000 in donations.
That money is vital,because Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he doesn't think they'll meet the $14 million in damage to qualify for FEMA assistance.
Obion County's flood relief is still progressing with limited resources.
The Green Acres Mobile Home community was one of the hardest hit when 14 inches of rain flooded Union City, Tennessee. This week, organized relief efforts are finally underway.
Anthony Eaves and his family suffered some damage to their home.
“I was scared when we first came in here. You know, I was, because I didn't know what to expect. You don't. Then when it does, it all hits home,” Eaves says.
He says it was nothing compared to some of his neighbors.
“That's what hurts me the most. You see people that had everything invested in what they was living and where they was living, their homes — I mean that was their homes,” says Eaves.
Those are the people the Beulah Baptist Association is trying to reach.
Director of Missions Marshall Key says they are asking people to lay out all their needs.
“We tell people put everything on there that you can put on there. Just fill it up, because we need all the information we can get. Most people are just listing everything they've lost,” Key says.
For some that's their homes and for others it’s transportation.
You have to come to the office to fill out an intake form, but Beulah is also making accommodations.
“If somebody needs to fill this out and they can't get up here, they just need to call and talk to us, and we'll get it figured out,” says Key.
Northwest Tennessee Transportation is also waiving ride fares for flood victims.
Eaves says it's gestures like that, neighbors stepping in to help, that are keeping spirits up.
He's taking the same approach with his neighbors.
“Let's get what we can save salvaged. I'll help you do whatever or vice versa, having the churches come in or the community coming together to help one another,” says Eaves.
Anthony and his family will be able to stay here and fix up their home, but for other families, that's not an option.
Camp Graves in west Kentucky is reaching across the state line to give some of those people a temporary place to stay, while hopefully getting them one step closer to home.
Camp Graves met with four applicants from Obion County Tuesday who are looking for temporary housing.
The nonprofit is meeting with five more Wednesday.
Once those applicants pass a drug test, they will be eligible to live at Camp Graves.