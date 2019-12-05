LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Outgoing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order that would prevent state Rep. Rocky Adkins from collecting a higher state pension due to his senior position in Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's administration.
The executive order was issued Thursday, just days before Bevin leaves office.
His action would prohibit “pension spiking." It occurs when former legislators are able to calculate their pensions based, not on their years of legislative service, but on the higher-pay state jobs they take.
"Across Kentucky, there are thousands of hardworking public employees and retirees who expect to receive what they’ve paid into the retirement system," Bevin said in a news release announcing the executive order. "Our pension system is already the worst funded in the nation, and it is both actuarially unsound and fundamentally unfair that a select group of individuals can enrich their own pensions and receive millions of dollars more in benefits than they have paid in. We ended this practice in our administration, and it is in the best interest of the taxpayers, public employees, and the long-term health of the pension system that it is ended once and for all."
Bevin named Adkins in a release announcing his order, saying "I’m asking Leader Adkins to retire from the General Assembly prior to his appointment in the executive branch so that his higher salary is not included in his final pension calculation. Additionally, I’m asking the governor-elect to follow the executive order issued today and prohibit any and all pension spiking in his administration. Kentucky taxpayers deserve this level of respect from the officials they elect."
Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says Bevin has returned to his attacks and name-calling.