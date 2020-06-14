LOUISVILLE, KY — Beyoncé is demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMT who was shot and killed by police in her home in March.
In a letter published on her official website Sunday, the world-famous singer urged Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to "take swift and decisive action" to charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting.
Officers serving a no-knock warrant regarding a drug investigation entered Breonna Taylor's apartment just before 1 a.m. on March 13. Police officials have claimed the officers did knock before entering the home, but a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother alleges that the officers did not knock or announce themselves in any way. Taylor's death led the Louisville Metro Council to unanimously pass "Breonna's Law," in her honor. The new city ordinance bans no-knock search warrants in Louisville. The young EMT's death has also been the subject of days of protests in Louisville and other cities across the country. No charges have been filed against the three officers involved in the incident, in which Taylor was shot at least eight times — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly. The officers have also not been fired from their positions.
In her letter, Beyoncé urges Cameron to bring charges aginst Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly, to "commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers' criminal conduct," and to "Investigate the LMPD's response to Breonna Taylor's murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens."
The artist says in the three months since Taylor's death, "the LMPD's investigations have created more questions than answers. Their incident report states that Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries — yet we know she was shot at least eight times. The LMPD officers claim they announced themselves before forcing their way into Ms. Taylor's apartment — but her boyfriend who was with her, as well as several neighbors, all say that this is untrue."
Read the letter from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron: