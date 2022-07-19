GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to an out-of-state hospital after she was struck by car while riding her bicycle on Kentucky 80 in Graves County, the county sheriff's office says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Kimberly West was riding her bike on KY 80 when the vehicle struck her. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A news release from the sheriff's office says the driver looked down before hitting West.
The sheriff's office says West had abrasions because of the collision, and she was flown to an out-of-state hospital as a precaution for evaluation of possible head injuries and other possible internal injuries.
The sheriff's office did not announce any charges filed against the woman who was driving the car.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Police Department and the Mayfield/Graves County Rescue Squad, the sheriff's office says.
One westbound lane of KY 80 was closed during the initial crash scene investigation.