(CNN) -- The Biden administration is launching "Operation Allies Rescue," an effort to relocate thousands of Afghans who helped the United States throughout its nearly two-decade military campaign in Afghanistan.
An announcement from the administration, shared with CNN Wednesday, said that flights for Afghan special immigrant visa (SIV) applicants "who are already in the pipeline will begin in the last week of July, meeting the President's commitment to begin flights by the end of the month."
The administration said it would not have details about the timing or destination of the flights for operational security. News of the operation was first reported by Reuters.
"Ambassador Tracey Jacobson—a three-time chief of mission, in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, whose onward assignment is as Charge d'Affaires at Embassy Kabul—is leading the State Department Task Force that will deliver on the President's commitment under Operation Allies Refuge," the announcement said, noting the task force will include representatives from the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security.
Russ Travers, a senior adviser at the National Security Council, will coordinate the interagency policy process on the operation.
The administration has faced criticism from bipartisan lawmakers and advocates for not doing enough to protect the Afghans who helped the US and now fear their lives are in danger as the Taliban gains ground and the US nears full withdrawal from Afghanistan.