PADUCAH — You could soon have access to free COVID-19 at-home testing kits. This, after the Biden administration on Thursday announced its plan to fight COVID-19 this winter. The plan includes reimbursement by insurance providers for the at-home tests.
Because the announcement was made Thursday, it's going to take some time before those reimbursements are available. In the meantime, Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah said at-home tests are still a good way to protect yourself and others.
"There are five key actions I want us to take this winter," President Biden announced in a news conference Thursday.
One of those actions includes free at-home COVID-19 testing. Tests can be found at local pharmacies like Strawberry Hills in Paducah. They are less accurate, but Housman said they're good for quick results.
"An at-home test is a good way to give yourself a little reassurance that you're not already COVID positive. Certainly if you're having significant symptoms like fever, other COVID symptoms like loss of smell or taste, or if you're going to be around people with other health conditions," said Housman.
However, they are different from the PCR tests you get from health care providers.
"So, it's not quite as accurate as PCR testing that we do here at the hospital, but it certainly plays a role in helping folks decide: Do I need to seek further care? Am I safe or comfortable going to an event or being around family members or things like that?” said Housman.
At-home tests are fairly easy to use, but Housman said the instructions are detailed.
"As long as you follow the instructions that are outlined in the packet, you should not have problems performing the test," said Housman.
Housman said it is possible to get a false negative from an at-home test, but not a false positive. He said it's important to quarantine if you're still having symptoms, but your test came back negative. If you get a negative test and you're still having symptoms, reach out to your doctor. It's going to take some time before more information about the guidance is in place, but more details are expected by Jan. 15.