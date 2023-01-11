Just days after it came to light that classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president had been found in a private office, NBC News is reporting that aides to the president have found another batch of classified documents at a different location.
The first batch of less than a dozen documents was reportedly discovered last fall in a private office of Biden's in Washington, D.C. Biden on Tuesday said he was surprised when his attorneys found those documents in that office, telling reporters those attorneys did their job correctly when they called the National Archives about it.
Now, NBC News reports that a source familiar with the matter says Biden aides found a second batch of documents at a separate location. The aides have been searching other locations Biden used for any other classified materials since the first batch of documents was found in November, NBC News reports.
"Biden aides have been sifting through documents stored at locations beyond his former Washington, D.C., office to determine if there are any other classified documents that need to be turned over to the National Archives and reviewed by the Justice Department, the person familiar with the matter said," the NBC News report reads. "The search was described as exhaustive, with the goal of getting a full accounting of all classified documents that may have inadvertently been packed in boxes when Biden cleared out of the vice president’s office space in January 2017."
