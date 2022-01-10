FRANKFORT, KY — President Joe Biden has amended Kentucky's disaster declaration regarding the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
In December, the president committed the federal government to pay 100% of the cost of debris removal and emergency protective measures for the first 30 days of cleanup and recovery efforts. Beshear last week asked the president to extend that for an additional 90 days. That request was denied, but Beshear said the president on Friday amended the order in a way that gives the state more flexibility. Instead of covering 100% of the cost for the first 30 days, the disaster declaration now covers a 30-day period of Kentucky's choosing, within the first 120 days of the declaration.
"In other words, we can figure out the costliest 30-day period and the federal government will cover everything on it," Beshear said. "Listen, it's not everything we wanted. We are going to ask for something different — at least a little bit more help — but it is going to be significant."
Beshear said the state is working with county leaders and others to determine which 30-day period will be designated for 100% federal funding. Beshear noted that a substantial portion of cleanup efforts in Graves County alone will happen outside of the first 30 days of the disaster declaration, with debris removal expected to continue through the end of April and cost millions of dollars.
"It's one of the reasons I've asked for the legislature to be authorized to cover especially the county amounts. We have an amazing budget right now. We can cover that. It would bankrupt the cities and the counties," Beshear said.
Beshear also announce Monday that he has extended housing and food services at state parks for tornado survivors for another 30 days. The governor said the parks are currently housing 480 displaced people and 139 first responders. Displaced Kentuckians are staying in 177 state park rooms, and 99 rooms have been provided for first responders.
“For those who are displaced because of the tornadoes staying in our state parks, we’ve got you,” Beshear said. “We are going to make sure that we can make that transition to semi-permanent housing and do it the right way. We are going to keep that housing available for at least another 30 days.”