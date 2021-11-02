GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.
Speaking in a news conference before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden highlighted new efforts to stop methane leaks, protect forests, invest in new technologies and spend money on clean energy infrastructure. But his efforts to meet U.S. commitments on climate change with a major domestic spending bill remained held up by legislative maneuvering.
The president contrasted the U.S. posture of leading several major initiatives at the summit with those of Russia and China, who did not send their leaders to Glasgow. Biden called that a "big mistake."
"We showed up. We showed up," Biden said. "And by showing up we've had a profound impact, I think, on how the rest of the world is looking at the United States."
Biden has been determined to demonstrate to the world that the U.S. is back in the global effort against climate change, after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled the U.S. — the world's largest economy and second-biggest climate polluter — out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.
Putting the U.S. on the path to halve its own output of coal, oil and natural gas pollution by 2050, as his climate legislation seeks to do, "demonstrates to the world the United States is not only back at the table, it hopefully can lead by the power of our example," Biden told delegates and observers on Monday.
"I know that hasn't always been the case," he added, in a reference to Trump.