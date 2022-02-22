...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Illinois...
Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.
.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 34.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow evening to 43.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will
then fall to 43.2 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday
morning. It will rise to 43.5 feet Thursday, March 03. It
will then fall again but remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
&&