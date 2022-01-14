President Joe Biden on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in 12 Tennessee counties because of the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. The declaration means Tennesseans in the affected counties can now apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The declaration makes individual assistance available in the counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson.
A White House news release about the disaster declaration says that assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation statewide, the news release states.
The news release says damage assessments are still ongoing in other communities, and more counties and additional forms of aid may be announced once those assessments are complete.
In a news release of his own published Friday night, Gov. Bill Lee says those eligible for individual assistance through FEMA may receive help with rent, home repairs and personal property replacement.
“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state, and federal partners,” Lee said in a statement. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”
Individuals in the counties covered under the disaster declaration can apply for individual assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (or 800-462-7585 for the deaf or hard of hearing).
For more information from FEMA about individual assistance, visit fema.gov/assistance/individual.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also has a web page on the resources available for those impacted by the December storms. Click here for more details.