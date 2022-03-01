WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
Biden is to make the announcement in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, according to people familiar with the decision.
Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation.
In excerpts released in advance, he declares that dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin must "pay a price" or dangers to the U.S. and the world will only grow.
The U.S. president is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia's aggression.