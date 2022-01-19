WASHINGTON (AP) — At a Wednesday news conference marking his first year in office, President Joe Biden called on the Federal Reserve to do more to fight inflation by pulling back on its monetary boosting of the U.S. economy.
"Now the second challenge we face are prices. COVID-19 has created a lot of economic complications, including rapid price increases across the world economy. People see it at the gas pumps, the grocery stores and elsewhere. So here's what we're going to do. A critical job in making sure that the elevated prices don't become entrenched rests with the Federal Reserve, which has a dual mandate: full employment and stable prices," Biden said.
Inflation at nearly a 40-year high has dogged the Biden administration, causing his public support to tumble even as economic growth and hiring has surged.
“Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to re-calibrate the support that is now necessary," the president said in his opening remarks.