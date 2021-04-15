Watch live coverage from NBC News as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia after he signed an executive order for sanctions for their attempts to interfere in the 2020 election.
The president is expected to speak around 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies.
The moves are to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the cyber hacking last year of federal government agencies.
The sanctions, announced Thursday, represent the first retaliatory actions announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.
Russia swiftly denounced the actions and warned of retaliation.
The U.S. measures signal a harder line against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom President Donald Trump was reluctant to criticize even as his administration pursued its own sanctions.