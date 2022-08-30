(AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday forcefully defended the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under withering criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence earlier this month.
"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement and their families, for simply carrying out the law and doing their job," Biden said before a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University. "I'm opposed to defunding the police; I'm also opposed to defunding the FBI."
Tuesday's speech marked Biden's first of three trips to Pennsylvania in the coming week, underscoring the state's role as a key political battleground. Trump is hosting his own rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Biden is rejecting the activist slogan "defund the police," which Republicans have used as a cudgel against Democrats in general, by calling for more money for cops.
Biden has laid out a $37 billion plan for addressing crime and boosting law enforcement resources. He wants Congress to spend $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. Another $3 billion would go to clearing court backlogs and resolving cases involving murders and guns, and $5 billion more would go to support programs that could help stop violence before it occurs.
In addition, Biden is looking for $15 billion to provide grants to initiatives for preventing violent crime or creating public health responses to nonviolent incidents.