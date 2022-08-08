LOST CREEK Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden witnessed first hand Monday the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history.
Biden and the first lady met with families and first responders in Kentucky, where at least 37 people have died after last month's deluge.
Flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, joined Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.
The White House says the floods and extreme weather around the country are reminders of the intensifying effects of climate change.
The president said the nation has an obligation to help all its people, declaring the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. Behind him as he spoke was a single-story house that the storm had dislodged and then left littered on the ground, tilted sideways.
"We have the capacity to do this — it's not like it's beyond our control," Biden said. "We're staying until everybody's back to where they were."
In the summer heat and humidity, Biden's button-down shirt was covered in sweat. Pacing with a microphone in his hand, he eschewed formal remarks as he pledged to return once the community was rebuilt.
"The bad news for you is I'm coming back, because I want to see it," the president said.
Monday's trip is Biden's second to the state since taking office last year. He previously visited in December after tornadoes whipped through Kentucky, killing 77 people and leaving a trail of destruction.