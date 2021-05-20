WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending an 11-day war.
Biden spoke from the White House shortly before the ceasefire was set to go into effect in Gaza, where Israel has struck hundreds of targets in retaliation for Hamas firing thousands of rockets into its territory.
Says Biden: “I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working for it.”
Biden said the U.S. was committed to helping Israel replenish its supply of interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome protection system and to working with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas — to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.