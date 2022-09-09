WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced USDA is now accepting applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants to expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural America nationwide.
To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area where high-speed internet service is not available at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) (download) and 20 Mbps (upload). The applicant must also commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service at speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area.
The department is making more than $1 billion available.
These funds were appropriated under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law provides a $65 billion investment to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
USDA has made several improvements to the ReConnect Program for the current round of applications. These improvements aim to increase the availability of funding in rural areas where residents and businesses lack access to affordable, high-speed internet. They include:
- Allowing applicants to serve areas where at least 50% of households lack sufficient access to high-speed internet.
- Adding a funding category for projects where 90% of households lack sufficient access to high-speed internet. For applications submitted under this category, no matching funds will be required.
- Waiving the matching funds requirement for Alaska Native Corporations, Tribal Governments, projects proposing to provide service in colonias, projects proposing to serve persistent poverty counties and projects proposing to provide service in socially vulnerable communities.
The application deadline is Nov. 2. For additional information, see page 47690 of the Aug. 4 Federal Register.
Additionally, to ensure that rural households in need of internet service can afford it, all awardees under this funding round will be required to apply to participate in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
The ACP offers a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service to qualifying low-income households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands. ACP-eligible households can receive internet at no cost and can sign up and check their eligibility at GetInternet.gov.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.