KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which covers upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems, and a shift to electrical vehicles.
Biden kicked off his remarks by paying tribute to his longtime friend and former colleague, the late Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.
Dole served 36 years in Congress, rising to U.S. Senate majority leader. He was the 1996 Republican nominee for president, losing to incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton.
Biden called Dole "an American giant, a man of extraordinary courage, both physical and moral."
He said while he and Dole "didn't agree on everything," he always "admired and respected him and his willingness to work with anyone, any party when it mattered most."
With Biden trying to rebound from sagging poll numbers, his first visit to Missouri as president was intended to tout his new infrastructure law and detail how it will improve the country, beyond simply repairing its aging roads and bridges.
Biden said the nation has known of its infrastructure woes "for a long, long time."
"I don't think I could take one more phrase, it's going to be infrastructure week," Biden joked. "But guess what? It's going to be infrastructure decade now, man. No more talking, action," he said.
Missouri has nearly 2,200 bridges and more than 7,570 miles of highway deemed in poor condition.
Under the law, Missouri would expect to receive $7 billion for highways and bridges, a nearly 30% increase in federal funding, the White House said.
"This law builds back our bridges, our water systems, our power lines, electric grids, better, stronger," Biden said, adding, "We never stop. We Americans always rebuild and we will rebuild this country."
The president also promoted his efforts to lower gas prices by tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, saying gas prices are down by an average of 7 cents across the country and even more in Missouri - and still falling.
"We're making progress. We're going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas, not being gouged for gas," he said.