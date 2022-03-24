BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden tried to rally the leaders of some of the world’s most powerful democracies to increase their efforts to aid Ukraine in a series of high-stakes meetings here Thursday.
Biden attended an emergency gathering of NATO leaders, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed. The NATO summit will be followed by a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and an address to European Union leaders, the White House said.
Biden is scheduled to hold a news conference following his day of meetings.
Sullivan said the group would also have an announcement Friday after Biden's meeting with the European Union leaders about a plan to reduce European dependence on oil from Russia.
As the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II enters its second month, the discussions here could be among the most consequential of Biden’s presidency. When Biden was asked as he was leaving the White House for Brussels how likely he thought the threat of chemical warfare was, he said, “I think it’s a real threat.”
The White House has established a team of national security officials to plan scenarios should Putin use chemical weapons, a senior administration official said. The so called Tiger Team is also planning for a range of other contingencies, including the potential use of biological weapons or the targeting of U.S. security convoys. The news was first reported by The New York Times.
White House officials say they hope the visit and the summits will also provide a show of unity that could deter Russia.
Biden was seen greeting and chatting with the other 29 NATO leaders before the closed-door meeting, which is expected to last more than five hours.
“We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine sovereignty and integrity, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting. The group would also discuss efforts to strength the military alliance's defenses in the short and long term, he said.
Leaders are expected to agree in the meeting to bolster troops along NATO's eastern flank, deploying four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Stoltenberg said Wednesday. NATO has readied 140,000 troops since the Russian invasion began, with the United States providing 100,000 of those.
NBC News reported Tuesday that Biden could announce on his trip that the U.S. plans to permanently maintain an increased number of its troops deployed in NATO countries near Ukraine, according to four people familiar with the discussions. Sullivan said that Biden is constantly reviewing plans for near-term adjustments of U.S. forces in Europe but that an announcement about the issue was not expected Thursday.
At home, Biden continues to face pressure from Democrats and Republicans alike to do more for Ukraine, along with sagging approval numbers from voters. In a Gallup Poll this month, 42 percent of respondents said they approved of the job he is doing, little changed in recent months, although his handling of the conflict with Russia rose by 6 points, to 42 percent.
Biden plans to travel to Poland on Friday to offer support as it deals with millions of refugees who are fleeing the conflict and to thank U.S. troops stationed there.